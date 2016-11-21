Plans afoot to revive Sanjivani sugar factory with `30-35 crore: CM

NT NETWORK

PONDA

In order to give a new lease of life to the Sanjivani Sugar Factory and make it financially viable, the government is planning to spend Rs 30 to 35 crore to upgrade the factory, Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar said on Monday. He was speaking as chief guest during the starting of 44th sugarcane crushing season at the factory in Dayanandnagar, Dharbandora.

Minister for Cooperation Mahadev Naik, Sanvordem MLA Ganesh Gaonkar, administrator of Sanjivani Sakhar Karkhana Damodar Morajkar, managing director Prasad Parab, registrar of cooperative societies Meena Goltekar, president of Sugarcane Producers Association Rajendra Desai and others were also present.

Addressing media persons, Parsekar said that the Kadamba Transport Cooperation Ltd has turned into profit-making corporation this year due to systematic management by the government. Likewise, the government is working on a plan for the factory. Plans for upgradation of technology at the factory are under process. The government is considering spending Rs 30 to 35 crore for bringing new technology, added Parsekar.

Mahadev Naik said that the financial state of the Sanjivani Sahakari Karkhana is not good, and hence they have taken measures to improve it. He also said that the BJP government is committed to resolve the issues of workers.

Ganesh Gaonkar said that in coming years many workers of Sanjivani Sakhar Karkhana will retire and hence there is need to appoint skilled workers. Earlier, Damodar Morajkar welcomed the gathering while Prasad Parab the proposed vote of thanks.