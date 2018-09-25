Plan to oust me hatched a year ago, says Francis

MAPUSA/PANAJI: Annoyed over his removal from the state cabinet, senior leader and Mapusa MLA Francis D’Souza said that the plan was hatched a year ago when he was demoted from number 2 to number 4 position in the state cabinet. He also sarcastically said that this is a reward which he has got for loyalty to the party for last twenty years.

D’Souza, who is undergoing treatment in United States and is expected to return back in mid-October, was responding to ‘The Navhind Times’ on WhatsApp call.

On Monday, Francis D’Souza and Pandurang Madkaikar, who were holding portfolios of Urban Development and Power Ministry respectively, were dropped from the state Cabinet on health grounds. The five-time Mapusa MLA Francis said, “I was not formally informed about my removal nor was I consulted.”

“I was not even taken into confidence before dropping me from the cabinet. When I called him today after knowing that I am being dropped, the chief minister said that it was the decision of the party high-command,” said D’Souza.D’Souza said, “This move was expected as this was going on since last one year I was demoted from number 2 to number 4 in the state cabinet and then my important portfolios were taken off. As last option they might even throw me out of BJP as I’m of no use to them now.”

He further opined that “some six months back Nilesh Cabral had told his supporters that he would get the urban development ministry which means that this was planned.”

D’Souza said, “After returning back to Goa I will decide on my future course of action after consulting my people, supporters and well-wishers.”

Close family sources informed that following removal from cabinet, D’Souza is very upset as he was recovering and was supposed to be back mid-October to resume work.

Meanwhile, the state president of Bharatiya Janata Party Vinay Tendulkar said that his party would entrust its MLAs namely Francis D’Souza and Pandurang Madkaikar with appropriate responsibilities, once they recover from their respective ailments.

Speaking to the pressmen, Tendulkar said that he fully empathises with D’Souza and understands his anger. “It’s quite natural for a person to get agitated when suddenly dropped as a minister from the state cabinet,” he added, informing that the Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar had already informed D’Souza about the decision.

Describing D’Souza as an honest party worker and honest party leader, Tendulkar said that once D’Souza arrives in Goa he would personally meet him, and explain to him the situation under which the decision to drop him from the state cabinet had to be taken.

Meanwhile, Nationalist Congress Party has condemned Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar for dropping Mapusa MLA Francis D’Souza and Pandurang Madkaikar by vacating two North Goa seats and demanded that the Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar should also resign on health grounds.

Addressing media persons, NCP general secretary Sanjay Barde, in presence of other office bearers, said that seat-sharing done by Chief Minister who is in Delhi undergoing treatment has vacated two North Goa seats and given them to South Goa.

“The CM’s health condition is bad in comparison to Mapusa MLA Francis D’Souza hence the CM should have first vacated his post and then D’Souza should have been asked to step down on health grounds. However, instead of vacating his post, the CM has dropped Mapusa MLA which we condemn,” said NCP general secretary Barde.

He further said, “We demand that the CM should immediately resign from the post as since last seven months the state affairs are getting hampered.”