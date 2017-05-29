Plan on the anvil to save sand dunes

PANAJI: The Goa State Biodiversity Board, which has obtained approval of the state government to establish India’s first sand dune parks, has been preparing a plan for identifying beach stretches with deteriorated sand dunes.

It has also been devising a mechanism for restoration of the sand dunes.

In October last year, the board had proposed to the government to designate and notify protected turtle nesting sites of Mandrem, Morjim, Agonda and Galgibaga as sand dune parks in order to protect and conserve them.

However, no comprehensive study has been conducted on the extent of sand dune destruction and the number of beaches that have been affected by this phenomenon.

In the last few decades, beaches have been found in different stages of deterioration. Studies have attributed the mushrooming beach shacks, tourist footfalls and constructions along the beach belt to the sand dune destruction.

The board will now have to prepare a dune profile and collect abiotic data on soil and microclimate.

It must be noted here that the National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management, which prepared a beach carrying capacity report, had mapped sand dunes as per the CRZ Notification, 2011 using high resolution aerial photographs; the landward extent of sand dunes within 200 metre in the coastal regulation zone is calculated to be 2.3 sq. km, which translates into 23, 20,918 sq mts of the beach belt.

The centre had also recommended to the Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority to carry out a rapid survey to tentatively identify the sand dunes in the coastal villages with CRZ-I areas and locate them on map.

Awareness campaigns could help local communities better understand coastal protection role of dunes.

But unfortunately no such an initiative has been taken up. There has been a number of cases wherein the GCZMA had to issue demolition orders to the violators for destroying the sand dunes. But the actual loss to the environment has not yet been ascertained.

It has come to the fore that the Sai Champion Family Trust constructed permanent wooden cottages destroying the sand dunes at Cavellosim.

To know the extent the destruction of sand dunes, the GCZMA at its meeting held last month asked the biodiversity board to conduct study, recommend the method of restoration of sand dunes and estimate cost towards the same.

A report on restoration of sand dunes has also been proposed. The report will be placed before the National Green Tribunal.