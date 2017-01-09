Pit stop… and go

The Bikers Café in Valpoi, is the favorite pit stop of bikers and long distance auto drivers, discovers, Abdulla Khan

The traditional image of a biker has always been that of a hard-riding and halting on the way for a quick bite at some road side ‘daba’ which serves fast foods. It’s not an image one would readily associate with home styled food being garnished and served by waiters in clean plates but apparently that is what is happening at Earthen Pots (EP) -The Biker’s Café.

Sayyad Sarfaraz is the young entrepreneur who has created this radical makeover merging his love of the ride and serving healthy, tasty and regional food. His venture ‘Earthen Pots’-The Biker’s Café’ is gaining popularity among young Goan riders as well as other foodies who prefer home style regional food with lovely ambience where soothing music is being played.

‘Earthen Pots’-The Biker’s Café’ is divided into two sections. The first section is a designed place to hang out for the bikers and automotive enthusiasts. A place where you can spend time discuss motoring related activities, make tour plans and exchange route information or take a break after a ride and relax.

Meanwhile, second section of the venture is reserved for families wherein the ambience is decorated with antiques having wooden finish to the roof and provides Chinese, Indian and authentic Goan food.

“I am among those who dream to take a different path and do something unique, creating a mark,” said Sarfaraz when questioned what made him to do the makeover of his restaurant with this creative concept.

“We have not changed the profile of Earthen Pots- garden restaurant but yes we definitely added the Biker’s Cafe concept by keeping in mind with lots of bikers activities happening in Goa,” said Sarfaraz who himself travelled places by bike in India and internationally.

Expressing his desire to have a restaurant for biker’s community, Sayyad said, “Riders often take ride through beautiful ‘ghats’ of Chorla (Western Ghats) and Krishnapur and we are located very close to it. Valpoi being located in the laps of forest many people prefer traveling to the place so I always wanted to be the reason for their visit”.

When asked by specifying bikers word, people coming with four wheeler will cut off from visiting his restaurant to which Sayyad replied, “Bikers Cafe word is a bit teaser I feel. But trust me customers with four wheelers would never feel kept out due to its ambience and ample parking space but if I would do anything to attract car riders in particular then the bikers would definitely feel out of place and would not visit this venture thinking they don’t own any car”.

Adding further, Sarfaraz said bikers are always a different fraternity they always love being treated different and special and with our concept we have made them special by letting them ride through the restaurant and parking their bike in safe parking space.

“Safe parking is one of the most important priority for bikers. After the inauguration of this restaurant almost around 15 groups with 50 superbike’s and other bikes visited the place from Goa, Belgavi, Bangalore and Mangalore,” he added.

Sarfaraz, who was into this business from last two years also offer catering service. Besides dining the EP’s offer space for parties and pool tables.

Meanwhile explaining the concept of using earthen vessels in the restaurant, Sarfaraz disclosed that EP served Goan food in earthen pots, plates and bowls which not only bring uniqueness to his venture but again serves as business to local potters which otherwise have to wait for special event to sell their products.

“After restaurant catering was always a next move in my future plans and I don’t want to miss the opportunity to reach to people through catering,” said Sarfaraz who is popular for his tasty menu and prompt service. “Yes I’m looking forward to have a chain of restaurants especially on highways where bikers can take a stop and refresh themselves,” he said when asked his future plan related to The Biker’s Café.

When asked the challenges he faces as an owner of the venture, Sarfaraz said, “There is no uniformity in the government system pertaining to hotels and restaurant”.

According to him once the restaurant is registered with the authorities such as FDA, commercial tax, labour, health departments they come and ask for accountability.

“We pay taxes and other fees to government and also provide healthy and hygienic food to our customers but there should be stringent laws for these fast foods outlets which without paying much earn a lot and there is no accountability for them,” said Sarfaraz.