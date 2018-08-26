Pissurlem parents demand ‘stopgap’ English teacher at govt school

NT NETWORK

VALPOI

Demanding a stopgap arrangement of an English teacher at Government Primary School (GPS) in Pissurlem, the parents-teachers association of the school, especially women, staged a morcha at ADEI office in Valpoi on Friday.

The PTA members along with villagers took out a morcha and submitted a memorandum to the official demanding a substitute teacher to teach English subject in the school.

Aggrieved parents warned that if the government fails to depute a teacher by Tuesday, then they would be compelled to take to the streets along with their children.

According to villagers, there is no teacher to teach the English subject in the school since last one month as the concerned teacher has gone on maternity leave.

Earlier, PTA members had submitted a memorandum to the additional district education inspector (ADEI) asking for a substitute teacher in the interest of the students. Since no teacher has been deputed till date, the parents were compelled to stage a protest, a parent stated. Parents have now served a four-day ultimatum to the ADEI.

“There are around 50 children in the school. We had written to the ADEI regarding the need for a stopgap arrangement, however, nothing happened. Hence, we resorted to staging a morcha,” said a PTA member.

Another parent said that on one hand the government is encouraging people from rural areas to send their children to government schools, while on the other hand issues of teacher shortage and poor facilities are not being addressed.