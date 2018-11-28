Piped gas likely to flow into Panaji kitchens by mid-2019

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

It will be a while before residents of Panaji city get the benefit of natural gas for cooking, as considerable work relating to the setting up of the piped distribution network remains pending.

“Although the process of setting up the pipeline in nearby localities of the city is in progress, households in the capital city will have to wait until mid-2019 to receive the piped natural gas,” said K K Sachdeva, chief operating officer, Goa Natural Gas (GNG).

He said that the target for the domestic piped gas for the capital city has been pushed to before the onset of monsoon.

“About 15-km network in the three localities of Caranzalem, Taleigao and Dona Paula is complete but work done so far is of the preparatory kind and continuity in the network remains a problem,” he said, speaking to this daily on Tuesday. Sachdeva added that the implementation is held up due to land issues and non-availability of land is a major hurdle in completing the project on time. The company is trying to obtain land on lease, as outright purchase is out of question. “We are trying to tap all sources – land owned by PWD, government or private parties,” said Sachdeva.

Meanwhile, Ponda, the first town earmarked to receive the natural gas, is expected to get it by February 2019. Around 30 kilometres of the gas network for Ponda domestic

consumers has been set up wherein over 1,000 connections to household kitchens have been made, according to GNG.

In the case of the larger capacity steel pipeline, of the needed length of 15 km, work on around six kilometres has been completed so far.

The steel pipeline passes through the Madkai-Kundaim junction. Once commissioned, the pipeline will supply natural gas to the Kundaim industrial estate. Companies in the industrial estate such as Cadila Healthcare, Meditab Specialities, Meha Chemicals, Igloo Dairies have tied up with GNG for purchase of the natural gas.

“In Ponda, we badly need land to set up a district regulating station (DRS), the facility for reducing the pressure of gas,” said Sachdeva. He added that the expansion of national highway work has aggravated the problem of land scarcity for the project.

Goa Natural Gas, a joint venture between Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), is implementing the gas distribution network in the state. The company is targeting domestic consumers, industries and transport sector as customers.

The cost of laying the natural gas network running through different cities in North Goa is estimated at Rs 119 crore over a period of five years. Land issues and permissions from different departments are holding up the project, according to the company.

Once the project is complete, natural gas will be supplied to six talukas in North Goa – Ponda, Bardez, Tiswadi, Sattari, Pernem and Bicholim.