Piped Gas Coming To Goan Kitchens

THE first steps for making piped gas supply available in Goa have been taken. Ponda may become the first city to get it. Though it has been planned to supply gas initially to five talukas in north Goa, the state and local authorities should ensure that whole of the state is covered under piped gas line as early as possible, so that people would not have to depend on gas cylinders. The work on laying a 25-km internal gas distribution pipeline in Ponda was started earlier this week and is expected to be completed in a year’s time. The gas will be distributed by the Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL). The Rs 120-crore project will not only benefit domestic consumers but also commercial and industrial customers and automobile owners. Piped cooking gas with a meter in the kitchen would end the headache of booking for gas cylinder and waiting for its delivery. The piped gas supply will be continuous.

As most of the households in Goa use LPG, getting piped gas would be a great welcome change for them. The beginning years of LPG supply were harrowing, as there were few agents and the supply could take days, sometimes weeks. Any little problem in the supply chain held up the LPG cylinder distribution in the state. There were times when during emergency consumers were asked to collect LPG cylinders from the godown of the agent. In other words, consumer had to spend his own money to transport the cylinder to his home. The treatment by agency people was not always decent. Their staff would be unresponsive on phone; so the consumer often had to go to their office to book for a new cylinder. There were complaints of gas cylinders meant for legitimate consumers being supplied to consumers such as restaurants for a premium, while the common consumer waited for his LPG. Even after the online booking started, the uncertainty about the supply remained. There was no guarantee when the cylinder would come. The return of the subsidy amount that was introduced later was also far from satisfactory. Consumers would complain of the return not being credited or being credited to other accounts.

The authorities need to take all precautions to secure the supply pipeline to prevent any incident, either manmade or natural. As natural gas is highly flammable every care has to be taken to ensure about the safety of the distribution pipeline and leakage issues in the houses. Any leakage complaint has to be attended to urgently and rectified. For safety, digging or other activities should be prevented along the course the gas pipelines are laid. Enough care has to be taken to ensure that they do not burst due to crack, ruptures or ‘unclassified’ causes. As usage of piped gas would be a new thing in the state the authorities need to have in place all the protective measures which are essential for safe operation of natural gas consumption. They also have to create awareness among the potential 2,000 households in Ponda who would be the first users about the safety measures they have to take while using piped gas well before the actual usage starts. Awareness has also to be created about the hazards due to misuse or negligence to prevent any mishaps.

The people of the state should welcome the initiative as piped gas supply would be easy to use and easy to pay for all and round the year. There are already a few residential colonies whose builders have made provisions for supply of piped gas. As the new facility would be unveiled soon all over the state the management of the housing societies where these provisions do not exist could be directed to make the provisions or the authorities themselves could make the provisions and recover the costs from the consumers. While Ponda would be the first town to get piped gas supply, Panaji is expected to be next with the work on laying distribution pipeline schedule to start after monsoons. Though two urban areas would be covered in the first phase, the preparations for supplying piped gas to whole of the state should begin henceforth and the plan should be readied so that the work starts soon. As monsoon could come in way of early implementation of the projects the scheduled should be fixed in such a manner that the works are started much before the onset of the monsoons and completed before the next one in other places where the facilities would be extended.