Piped cooking gas may remain just a pipe dream

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Goa’s dream of householders using piped gas for cooking could remain just a dream unless permissions from various authorities are obtained to push the project.

According to a status report on the city gas distribution project envisaged for North Goa, the project has been marred by delays due to lack of permission from various authorities. Permission was denied during the long phase of model code of conduct (assembly and panchayat elections), and also recently by the City Corporation of Panaji, PWD and officials in Calangute and Ponda, the report has said.

In January 2017, an application was submitted for laying a pipeline network from the Goa Medical College and Hospital, Bambolim to a residential colony at Dona Paula. However, the PWD decided not to allow digging along that stretch because the road and footpath is newly laid, and has been under warranty.

“In order to cover Panaji’s prime areas like Dona Paula, Caranzalem and Taleigao the route selected was optimum… project’s progress will be affected if asked to follow another route,” according to Goa Natural Gas, the company implementing the project and responsible for the report.

The report has disclosed that CCP will process the permission application only after the monsoon when processing and administrative approval should be over and work can be planned in the state capital. Getting permission to lay a MDPE network in Ponda, Calangute, Panaji, Old Goa, Ribandar and surrounding areas should be the top priority if 1,500 piped natural gas connections are to be given by June 2018, the report has stated.

The report has said that contractors have been mobilised in Ponda municipal council and Old Goa panchayat area where permission was received in May 2017.

However, in other areas of North Goa there is zero progress due to lack of push from different authorities.

The city gas distribution project has plans for low-pressure MDPE maze of pipeline network that will be connected to a steel network originating from Madkai and passing through various ‘circles’ like Kundaim, Ponda, Old Goa, Merces, Bambolim, Dona Paula, Caranzalem and eventually Panaji.

The report has highlighted the cheaper economics of natural gas as cooking fuel vis-à-vis LPG. Natural gas is 23 per cent cheaper than a subsidised LPG cylinder and 53 per cent cheaper than a non-subsidised cylinder. It is also safe.

On July 10 the government appointed Srinet Kotwale as a nodal officer to expedite progress on the city gas project and co-ordinate with different authorities for permission.

The report was presented to the government by GNGPL. The city gas project envisages piped natural gas supplies to households, commercial and industrial units and setting up of CNG stations for vehicles. It will target households, local units and state transport undertakings such as the KTC.

GNGPL is a joint venture company of Gail Gas Ltd. and BPCL. The company will be constructing and operating city gas network in North Goa.