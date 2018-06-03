Pimps adopting innovative methods to hoodwink cops

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

With police constantly on the heels of those involved in prostitution, pimps have been adopting newer methodologies to avoid coming under the scanner or getting caught.

Police said that one of the newer tactics employed by such pimps was the use of bars and restaurants to carry out the business. They further said that this method came to their notice after they busted a prostitution racket at Arambol recently, wherein it was found that a man and a woman were allegedly using a bar and restaurant as their base to carry out the dealings.

Two accused, Mohammed Fazal alias Tinku and Hirija Mansola alias Sonia, were operating the racket from a bar and restaurant and are currently under police custody. Police are now probing the role of the property owner in the prostitution racket.

The owner of the bar and restaurant is currently not in Goa, police said adding that they are in the process of seeking details from the local panchayat pertaining to the property and permissions obtained by the property owner.

Police said that the accused would call the customers at the bar and restaurant and later send them in the rooms, which were located in the same building on the ground floor.

While the victim was kept in the same building, the two accused were staying at a different location. According to police, the premises appeared to have

been used for prostitution activities since the last several months. However, it has not yet been ascertained.

According to police, based on information from a source, a trap was laid and the raid was conducted after sending a decoy customer on Thursday. One victim woman was rescued, the police said.