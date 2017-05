https://youtu.be/fI5kN4td0I0

Residents of Pilgao in Bicholim have threatened to boycott the panchayat elections if the delimitation of the wards done by the panchayat secretary of Pilgao Panchayat is not rectified as soon as possible. Locals have demanded that they need the wards as they were during the 2012 elections.

