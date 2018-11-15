Pick-up carrying fish to Margao wholesale market confiscated

NT NETWORK

MARGAO

Amid the controversy over the ‘ban’ on import of fish, a pick-up loaded with fish, which was meant for a fishmeal plant in Cuncolim industrial estate, was intercepted by Margao police at Rawanfond-Margao as it was allegedly being diverted to the wholesale fish market.

A resident of Loutolim Alexander Araujo noticed the vehicle moving towards the wholesale fish market and drew the attention of an incoming police vehicle. The vehicle was finally intercepted at Rawanfond and brought to the police station in Margao.

The complainant along with activist Tara Kerkar alleged that the fish was emitting foul smell and was unfit for human consumption and yet it was making its way to the market.

Police said that the fish load was brought from Betim but details were not available. Police said that the pick-up driver has produced all documents and however same will be submitted to FDA.