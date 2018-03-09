Phase I of logistics park at Balli ready, to be commissioned soon

JOAO SOUSA M | NT

MARGAO: First phase of the Rs 44 crore multi-modal logistics park built by Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL) and Container Corporation of India Ltd (CONCOR) at Balli is set to be commissioned by month-end.

A highly-placed source, requesting anonymity, informed that the phase I of the logistics park will be commissioned tentatively between March 21-31.

“We are working on commissioning a part of the logistics park before the month-end and also the modalities, which we will be announced shortly,” the source said, adding, the work is progressing on a war footing.

The official informed that at present the multi-modal logistics park has been built on 74,000 square-metre land while the remaining 20,000 square-metre area would be developed in the future based on the traffic growth.

It may be recalled that former railway minister Suresh Prabhu had laid the foundation stone for the project in June 2016 and it was expected to be completed within 15 months.

The facility will be able to handle both domestic and export-import container traffic. In addition to container traffic, commodities transported by both open and covered wagons can also be handled from here.

The official informed that 5000 square metres of customs bonded warehousing space is being created in the first phase and a host of value-added services like stuffing, repackaging, etc, will be available to its users, adding that, both trade and industry in Goa will greatly benefit from the economic transport solutions, the state-of-the-art facilities that CONCOR will provide in partnership with KRCL.

Sources informed that in the first year of operations itself, the facility could handle 15 rakes per month. The source informed that an independent line has been built connecting the facility to the main railway line which will facilitate transportation of containers directly to the port.