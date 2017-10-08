Petrol pumps to shut down on October 13

PANAJI: Petrol pumps across state will shut down on October 13 as the Goa Petrol Dealers Association (GPDA) has decided to support the nation-wide strike call given by All India Petroleum Dealers Association (AIPDA), Federation of All India Petroleum Traders (FAIPT) and Consortium of Indian Petroleum Dealers (CIPD) to protest against the new marketing discipline guidelines by oil companies.

Revealing this, GPDA president Paresh Joshi said that the motorists will be given adequate time to make provision for the strike day. He said that he will convene a meeting of all the fuel dealers on Monday or Tuesday to discuss modalities.

Joshi claimed that since it is a nation-wide strike, Goa petrol dealers cannot escape adding, “Motorists will not be put to inconvenience as our protest is not against them but the oil companies.”

The United Petroleum Front with 54,000 registered members throughout the nation is protesting as its demands have not been fulfilled since last 11 months.

“We had submitted a list of our demands some eleven months back and they had agreed to fulfill them but till date nothing has been done. People should cooperate with us so that no trouble is faced by Goan consumers,’’ he added.