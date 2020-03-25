Petrol pumps to remain open

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The department of civil supplies has allowed 60 petrol stations to be open for 12 hours apart from this five petrol pumps will operate 24×7 in major towns during 21 days lockdown period.

The order issued on Wednesday says the staff of these petrol stations need to carry curfew pass throughout day and the owners must allow minimal staff to work in staggered timing keeping in view of social distancing and ensure adequate supply of petrol and diesel.

It has also asked the LPG dealers to remain operational and provide only home delivery of cylinders.

All 60 petrol stations shall operate from 7am to 7pm except Heera petrol pump in Panaji, Mapusa Service station in Mapusa, Roy Auto Boutique in Vasco, ERN Kurade of Margao and Kavlekar petroleum in Ponda which will remain open 24×7.

It added that owners have to apply and collect curfew passes from the district collector office and ensure that each staff carries this pass along with any supported identity card to carry with them all the days.

Also the petrol pump owners and LPG agencies need to supply masks and hand sanitizer to their staff members.

However to avoid direct contact while receiving payments the department advised to collect money either in digital form or place a money box for customers to deposit the cash.

The department has strictly prohibited to supply fuel in bottles or any other storage container.