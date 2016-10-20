Petrol pumps not to buy fuel from oil cos on Nov 3, 4

NT NETWORK

VASCO

The petrol pump owners across the state have decided not to purchase fuel on two consecutive days – November 3 and 4 from the oil companies as a mark of protest over their long pending demands, including increase in margins on fuel sale.

This decision of the petrol pump owners is expected to create fuel shortage, thereby affecting a large number of motorists in the state.

According to sources from the Goa Petrol Dealers Association (GPDA), all the petrol pumps in the state, as a mark of protest over unfulfilled demands, would not purchase fuel on November 3 and 4 as per the call given by the All India Petrol Dealers Association.

Speaking to this daily, GPDA president Paresh Joshi said that the decision on whether to purchase fuel from petroleum companies or not will be taken during a meeting, which has been convened on October 21 by the association members.

“We would inform the media about the plans – whether we will be purchasing fuel or not, following the meeting, ”Joshi added.

Even if we decide to go ahead with the scheduled protest, as per the All India Petrol Dealers Association, by not purchasing the fuel on November 3 and 4, we would see that the consumers are not be affected severely on the respective dates, by purchasing available fuel stock ahead of the protest, he added.

The petrol pump owners across the state have decided to operate the fuel stations in a single shift between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. on November 5.

The GPDA has also decided to observe blackout as a part of nationwide strike on October 19 and 26 from 7 p.m. to 7.15 p.m. for 15 minutes.

Speaking to the media, Joshi said that the petrol pump owners from Goa have decided to participate in the nationwide protest as per the call given by All India Petrol Dealers Association in order to draw the attention of the oil companies and the government to a long pending demand of increase in margins.

He informed about issues including lack of toilet facility, transportation charges and others which are being faced by the dealers, and added that these issued have been sidelined for a long time now.

He said that the cost of electricity and labour has increased to a great extent and it is not affordable for the petrol pump owners or the dealers to continue with the old margins.

“The margins on the sale of petrol and diesel are very low – around 10 paise and 8 paise respectively,”he said and further added that the association is demanding Rs 1 margin on sale of petrol and diesel.

“The protest made by the GPDA will be a symbolic and phase-wise,” he said and maintained that the GPDA was supposed to put up posters as a mark of protest across the state few days back, but in view of the BRICS Summit, it was decided to postpone the same.

Joshi, however, assured that the protest would not cause any inconvenience to the motorists.

“We would see that the protest would not cause much inconvenience to the consumers across the state,” he added.