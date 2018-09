The price of petrol and diesel are at an all time high in the country. In Goa they are 73 rupee plus for petrol and almost 73 for diesel. LPG is almost 840 rupees.How is it the common man able to cope with these stiff prices, the opposition asked on Wednesday. Since August 16, petrol prices have risen by over 2 rs per litre, while diesel has gone up by 2.42 rs a litre during this period.

