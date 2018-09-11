Petrol, diesel have to be brought under GST regime, reiterates Congress

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Even though the state Congress unit didn’t participate in the nation-wide bandh over the fuel price hike, the Congress workers besides top party leaders distributed pamphlets to the people, at the petrol pumps across Goa, on ‘comparative’ prices of fuel.

All India Congress Committee secretary in-charge of Goa desk, Chella Kumar along with other workers of the party were seen distributing pamphlets at a petrol pump in Panaji; the members of Mahila Congress claimed that they distributed over 3,000 pamphlets in Margao.

The lone opposition party has been demanding with Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar to abolish the value-added tax (VAT) levied on petrol and diesel.

The party workers were seen interacting with the general public and reminding them of the promise made by Parrikar, who had assured to keep the fuel prices under Rs 65.

Margao MLA Digambar Kamat, during the protest held by the party in Margao, said that “petrol and diesel have to be brought under the GST regime to get 50 per cent reduction in the prices.”

The Congress leaders including the GPCC president Girish Chodankar, and Mahila Congress president Pratima Coutinho met the people at the petrol pumps in the town, and informed them about the skyrocketing petrol and diesel prices.

Countinho said that price of LPG domestic cylinder was Rs 493 in 2014 when the Congress government was in power and in 2018 it is at Rs 870.

Ponda block Congress, headed by MLA Ravi Naik, held agitation in the town.

At Mardol, some of Congress members pushed a car to protest the hike in fuel prices.

Naik said that Modi-led government has failed to fulfil the assurances given by him during last elections in the country.

The Congress leaders from Vasco including Saifullah Khan, Nitin Chopdekar, Yemane D’Souza, Ularico Rodrigues besides others assembled opposite Mormugao Municipal Council building and staged a peaceful march.

Khan demanded that the BJP-led government at the Centre should bring petrol, diesel and LPG gas under GST regime.

The Congress workers from Quepem took out a morcha under the leadership of Opposition Leader Chandrakant Kavlekar at the Quepem market.

State party unit president Girish Chodankar, chairperson of Quepem Municipal Council Dayesh Naik, vice chairperson Paulu Fernandes, councillor Filu D’Costa, William Fernandes and a sizable number of party workers participated in the morcha.