Persons holding certain offices of profit will now be able to fight assembly election

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Goa cabinet on Wednesday gave its approval to promulgate an ordinance to amend the Goa Members of Legislative Assembly (Removal of Disqualification) Act 2005.

The government has decided to specify certain new offices in the schedule to the said Act so that persons holding those offices shall not be disqualified for being chosen as or for being members of the legislative assembly of the state of Goa, which includes the office of chairman, vice-chairman, directors and members of various statutory bodies or any other non-statutory bodies or committees or corporations constituted by the government of Goa.

The ordinance may be called the Goa Members of Legislative Assembly (Removal of Disqualification) (Amendment) Ordinance 2017.

The office of a member of a Home Guard, any office in connection with the affairs of the Goa University, the office of a Parliamentary Secretary and Commissioner for NRI Affairs, chairperson and member of Goa State Commission for Women, for Backward Classes, for Protection of Child Rights, planning and development authorities besides the offices of chairman and director of Economic Development Corporation, Kadamba Transport Corporation, Goa Tourism Development Corporation, Handicraft Development Corporation, Industrial Development Corporation, Infrastructure Development Corporation, SC and OBC Finance and Development Corporation, Horticulture Corporation, Forest Development Corporation, ST Development Corporation, Sewerage and Infrastructure Development Corporation, Infotech Corporation, Tillari Corporation, Education Development Corporation, Human Resource Development Corporation, Waste Management Corporation, Goa Meat Complex, Housing Board, Khadi and Village Industries Board, Social Welfare Board, Rehabilitation Board, Agriculture Marketing Board, Investment Promotion Board, Kala Academy, Goa Konkani Academy, Tiatr Academy, Bal Bhavan, Ravindra Bhavans, Institutes of Menezes Braganza, Sports Authority of Goa, Entertainment Society of Goa, Sanjay Centre for Special Education, State Urban Development Agency, Goa Energy Development Agency, Goa Football Development Council, State Co-operative marketing and Supply Federation, Goa Panchayat Mahila Shakti Abhiyan shall be substituted in the schedule of Act, 2005.