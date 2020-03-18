Persistent efforts will help reap fruits: Sawant







Panaji: Stating that constant efforts of the government will help it reap fruits, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday expressed confidence that mining and Mhadei issues would be resolved in the near future.

Speaking to this daily on completion of one year in office, Sawant said that it is his government which dared to challenge the award of Mahadayi Water Disputes Tribunal in the Supreme Court and expressed confidence that Goa will emerge victorious on Mhadei matter.

He also said that it is his government which has filed a review petition on the mining matter before the apex court. He said that he believes the mining issue has been resolved partially.

The Chief Minister said that due to the constant and sincere efforts of his government, the Mopa airport issue has been resolved and work on the project has resumed.

“My government has put in place a mechanism for recruitment of jobs by constituting Goa Staff selection commission,” he said.

Sawant also said that though there is an issue of financial crunch in the state treasury, the government has successfully been executing ongoing works of various projects and continuing all social welfare schemes. “Winning three assembly seats in bypolls and one parliamentary seat in Lok Sabha elections held last year is also my achievement,” he said.





