Pernem–a fortifited taluka

Sanjeev Sardesai

Travelling through Pernem Taluka can be a visual treat and mindboggling experience for anyone who forays into its hinterlands. The taluka is a cauldron of tangible and intangible heritage which leaves any visitor with an unfulfilled satisfaction that makes the person want to return.

A lot of domestic and international visitors throng here for the pristine shoreline. The golden sandy beaches are dotted with palm thatched shacks serving a culinary fare ranging from local fiery ‘crab xacuti’, ‘meat vindaloo’ and ‘fish recheado’ to the subtle continental dishes. It is but natural that any visitor would wish to taste the culinary recipes of a particular land. But in Pernem one should heed a word of caution and test the fieriness of the cuisine. It is a very tricky situation when the nostrils are magnetically attracted to the mouth-watering aroma from the served dishes but these can be volcanically hot for the taste buds. It is advised that the visitor keeps a bottle of chilled water handy.

It is local knowledge that the spiciest of food is found in the Pernem kitchens, possibly due to the famous ‘Harmal (Arambol)’ chillies. In case a culinary connoisseur wishes to take something of Goa, he should choose to take samples the two varieties of chillies found in Goa – Harmal chillies and the Khola chillies from Canacona.

Travelling through these lands, you will notice that not only is the cuisine fiery, but so is the spirit of the local populace. Artistically endowed, the people of these lands are also dedicated agrarians, but have not hesitated to lift a sword in times of need. The vestiges of such acts can be seen at many sites of this Taluka.

The Tiracol Fort at the north western point at the mouth of River Tiracol (Terekhol) is an impressive symbol of the Bhonsle dynasty of Sawantwadi. Built by the Maharaja of Sawantwadi Khem Sawant Bhonsle in the beginning of 1700’s, it was conquered by the Portuguese in 1746 and refurbished in 1764. There had been many skirmishes between several powers but it eventually came under the Portuguese rule for good once the British extended their rule over India and the Sawantwadi dynasty diluted their hold over the empire.

During the mid 1900’s, Tiracol fort has seen many supreme sacrifices. Tulshiram Hirve (also known as Hirve Guruji) and Sheshnath Wadyekar became martyrs in 1955 and Alfredo Afonso displayed valour here. At the peak of its power, Tiracol Fort controlled the shipping movement in the mouth of River Tiracol with 12 canons. This fort is worth a visit, as it is now converted into a heritage resort and we can see a beautiful church dedicated to St Anthony in the middle of the premises.

A walk along the ramparts of this fort offers scintillating views of the Tiracol ferry and the Querim (Keri) Beach with the sunrise over the mountains and sunset in the Arabian Sea. One can spend a refreshing day at this fort, walking up the sloping canon ramps and then cooling off at the Tiracol Resort restaurant placed on the SE bartizan of the fort.

You can then proceed down to another unique fortification which is rather unknown to most – the Alorna Fort, also known as the Halarn Fort. This fort is a must visit for every adventurer or history buff for its many unique features.

Based in the village of Halarn this fort is the last fortification on the Chapora River. It controlled the entry of ships into the river at its eastern end which enters Maharashtra. Accessible from the Dhargal route that passes through the scenic Mopa and Chandel villages, one must visit these areas now, as in the near future, this entire land will undergo major modernisation due to the proposed mega green field airport.

The Alorna Fort was constructed by the Bhonsle’s of Sawantwadi to protect their territory against the Maratha invasions. Eventually the Portuguese under Dom Frederico Guilherme De Souza took control of it in 1781. Today this fort is in a bad shape, but plans are afoot to restore it to its almost original state.

This is the only fort in Goa which is constructed at ground level and not on a hill top. Its ramparts are long and have ‘bartizans’ or outward look-out posts, at two of its river facing corners. The River Chapora flows just about 10-15 meters away, parallel to the front wall of the fort. The most unique feature of this fort is that apart from the ruined fort of Rachol, this is the only fort that has a moat around filled with river water. This moat was built to slow down the invaders. One can walk all along the ramparts of this fort and see the well that is placed near the captain’s barracks in the centre of this fort. A must visit!

Across the river from this fort is the village of Mencurem – primarily an agricultural and horticultural village. Another feature as you travel back to the city after you cross the Thormas and Nagzar bridges is the Amthane Dam. This is a huge water catchment area, constructed between two mountain ranges, and supplies potable water to the Sanquelim Water Treatment Plant. The narrow, single lane, motorable carriageway instils a spine chilling thrill and is not meant for the weak-hearted. Though safe to traverse, the adventurous spirit kept under control as any stunts here could be life threatening.

As we now cross over from Pernem Taluka into another gem of unexplored Goan lands, it would be an injustice not to mention the Sri Morjaie Temple at Morjim. Devi Morjaie is one of the ‘seven sisters’ deities and one brother Sri Khetoba with temples all over Goa, even on the Anjediva Island. The Morjaie Temple boasts of the finest Kaavi art. Kaavi is a very smooth dark red mud and the art is primarily found in Goan temples, etched into the walls in geometric and other designs. A visitor can find the entire temple, even the ceiling filled with this art. Though the temple precinct has undergone massive renovations many original features have been left untouched.