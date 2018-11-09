Perjury case against ‘hostile witness’ in Kathua rape-murder

IANS

JAMMU

THe Jammu and Kashmir crime branch that had presented a chargesheet in the Kathua rape-murder of a minor girl before the Pathankot sessions court said on Thursday it has initiated perjury proceedings against a “hostile witness.”

The witness, Ajay Kumar alias ‘Ajju’ in his statement in the sessions court had retracted from the confessional statement he made earlier before a magistrate during the investigation of the case by state crime branch.

A crime branch officer said the district and sessions judge Pathankot, Tejwinder Singh has served a notice on Ajay Kumar asking him to explain why perjury action should not be initiated against him.

The confessional statement was made during investigation before a magistrate by Ajay Kumar.

The statement was recorded under Section 164-A on February 27.

Kumar had said that another accused Parvesh Kumar alias ‘Mannu’ had given him a detailed description of the rape and subsequent murder of the eight-year-old girl in Rasana village of Hiranagar tehsil of Kathua district.

The district and sessions court has summoned Ajay Kumar to appear on November 12 to explain his position.

The trial of the minor nomadic girl’s rape and murder was transferred by the Supreme Court to Pathankot for speedy day-to-day hearing keeping in view the enormity of the heinous crime.

The minor nomadic girl was kidnapped on January 10 and her body was found in the bushes in Rasana village on

January 17.

Seven people have been accused of the heinous crime among whom a retired revenue official, Sanji Ram, is allegedly the mastermind.