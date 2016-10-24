‘Perform or perish’ was Rahul’s advice: Luizinho

PANAJI: The Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi has sent a clear message to the dissenting voices within the party in the state. Gandhi has said that the legislators should perform or perish.

He has also warned the rebel MLAs to follow the party discipline or face the heat.

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Luizinho Faleiro said, “Mr Rahul Gandhi was very clear, you perform or perish. There must be unity, everybody must work together and work hard.”

The GPCC president addressing the media informed that during the recent meeting of Gandhi with the members of the state co-ordination committee, party’s second in- command has told the Congress leaders to perform or perish.

Faleiro was responding to a question on the advice by Gandhi to the dissenting and rebel voices within the co-ordination committee against the All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary and Goa desk in-charge Digvijay Singh and him (Faleiro).

A confident Faleiro further said, “In the coming days with the slogan ‘perform or perish,’ there will be no luxuries of talking behind the back. Coming days you will see the Congress party functioning with the elections in mind.”

Indicating that the party is willing to take stern action against its partymen, even if it meant to take action against the legislators, he further said that anybody who has not been following the discipline will have to follow the party’s discipline.

“The message of the Vice-President is very loud and clear that everybody should work in unison and work together in the ensuing elections and once again bring victory to the Congress party,” he added.

Meanwhile, the GPCC president demanded with the government the arrears as per the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission are paid to the government servants before Diwali.

He said, “If this is not done then it will prove that this government is anti-employees, anti-labour and denying them what is rightfully earned by them.”