People should decide on MOI tangle: Sisodia

NT NETWORK

MAPUSA/VASCO

Senior AAP leader and Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia said on Tuesday that the row over the medium of instruction should be decided by the people of Goa.

Sisodia, who arrived in the state on Tuesday afternoon, visited a Sarvajanik Ganesh pandal at the Mapusa municipal market along with his party officer-bearers and took blessings.

Asked to comment on the MOI tangle, he said, “My opinion does not matter as it is not for me or my party to decide the issue, but it should be a decision of the people of Goa”.

Asked whether the BJP was trying to saffronise educational institutes in the country, the Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi said that saffronisation of educational institutes was a very small thing. They were trying to saffronise everything hence we have to be a “critical thinking society”.

Replying to a query on the Sandeep Kumar episode, he said, “…It is a sad situation, but immediate actions are taken in the AAP only. No other party in the country takes so quick and strong action against its own members whenever they do something wrong. And that’s the message people are getting… people are convinced of this party’s theory and ideology and have faith in the party leadership,” Sisodia said.

Earlier, he was given a rousing welcome by a large number of party workers at the Dabolim airport upon his arrival from New Delhi.

Speaking to media persons, Sisodia said that he would chalk out plans and strategies for the 2017 assembly elections.

“I am glad to see a large number of party supporters at the Dabolim airport,” he said.