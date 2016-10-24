https://youtu.be/dng2vUFb4Rw

The people who are without power have decided to give a challenge to those in power and also those who want to come in power. These people have no power, means no electricity. Yes, Goa still has a hamlet left, which lives in pitch dark. And it’s in the constituency of six-time chief minister – Pratapsing Rane. People of Podoshem in Sattari have now threatened to boycott next Assembly election. Watch this special report by our reporter Mahesh Govekar from Dicholi.

