People losing patience with banks running out of notes

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Very little changed in the state on day four, since Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced scrapping of the Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes, with the cash-starved people queuing up in the banks and post offices, only to discover absence of adequate currency, especially the hundred rupee notes.

Many of the banks in the city expressed their helplessness, stating that they have already disbursed the 100 rupee currency notes in their possession, and are now left with only Rs 2,000 currency notes, which the people are unwilling to take as such high denomination currency notes have virtually no takers in the market, given the scarcity of change.

Some of the banks in the city area preferred to pull down their shutters by mid-day on Saturday since no cash was available with them for exchange.

Many of the ATMs, which started functioning from Saturday also failed to provide 100 rupee currency notes in adequate quantity.

The manager of a city branch of a co-operative bank said that the particular branch exhausted its stock of 100 rupee currency notes on the first day – November 9 – itself, and had to borrow such currency notes from another branch of the bank. “Now, we have only Rs 2,000 currency notes,” the manager said, pointing out that Rs 500 currency notes have not been made available in Goa yet.

Furthermore, a number of post offices around the state faced similar dilemma. The head post office in the city exchanged the currency notes only till 3.30 pm on Saturday, totally ignoring those, who had arrived afterwards. The ATM at the city head post office was closed with a notice reading ‘Due to technical problem/ connectivity, ATM machine is not functioning,’ put up on the shutter. The number of people visiting the post offices was less as compared to those approaching the banks for exchange or depositing of now-defunct currency notes.

Incidentally, Chief Post Master General of Maharashtra and Goa Circle H C Agrawal has informed that post offices across Maharashtra and Goa have collected as well as exchanged the demonetised currency notes worth around Rs 435 crore within last two days. However, the share of post offices in Maharashtra, in this collection, is very large as compared to those in Goa.

Chief Secretary R K Srivastava informed this daily that the money exchange-related situation in Goa is gradually improving. “It (the situation) would exist for just few days,” he added, pointing out that the state is being continuously supplied with cash for the exchange exercise.

Meanwhile, a senior bank official revealed that all of the 200 crore rupee worth currency notes of Rs 100 denomination, which were supposed to arrive in Goa on Saturday, did not come. “A part of this amount did arrive and was disbursed during the day,” he mentioned, hoping that additional lower denomination currency notes required by the state would arrive during next couple of days.

The exercise to exchange the now-obsolete currency notes will continue on Sunday.