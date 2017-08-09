People have decided to defeat Parrikar: Girish

Congress candidate for Panaji by-poll Girish Chodankar tells Rohan Shrivastav that people have already decided to defeat Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar and that their campaigning is gaining momentum day-by-day

Q: What is your strategy in the battle against Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar?

My strategy is very simple: the people of Panaji are fighting this election and my duty is just to meet them. Neither I know them nor they know me; but the way we are getting feedback I feel that people have already decided to defeat Parrikar. I am a mere instrument in this battle. There is an undeclared war between the people of Panaji and Parrikar.

Q: Were you the choice of the party, or were you compelled by the party to fight against Parrikar?

It is not a secret how things unfolded and how the BJP used its force to crush all our probable candidates. Manohar Parrikar didn’t want anyone to contest against him. Initially I started my campaign as a compulsion but later on I was convinced by the support of the people… I can sense that people have decided to vote for change.

Q: Do you feel that banking on a non-Congress politician had been a waste of time and rather the party should have been ready with Plan B?

We were working on Plan B and were confident about it because Atanasio ‘Babush’ Monserrate had also declared that he would contest against Parrikar on Congress ticket… our campaign is gaining momentum day-by-day and whatever has happened is helping me in campaigning…

Q: You have a weak and inactive party block in Panaji. What impact will it have in terms of votes in your favour?

I don’t think that it will matter as people of Panaji are contesting and the people are never weak. The same people have been voting for Parrikar who came from Mapusa in 1994 and went on to become chief minister and defence minister. But what the people got in return for over 23 years? Parrikar has said that an IAS officer will be appointed to study city issues. The statement indicates that things have certainly not gone well. The statement also indicates that Parrikar is not aware of Panaji’s issues…

Q: When you launched your campaign you stated that Congress president Sonia Gandhi and its vice-president Rahul Gandhi have asked you to expose Parrikar. But till date, you have failed to do so. What can we expect from 12 days of poll campaign?

Corruption has been rampant in the state. Casinos are the ATMs for the BJP, and the GSIDC is the place where ‘wholesale corruption’ occurs… Besides corruption and scams, the dictatorial attitude, anti-democratic values, U-turns and lies are harming Goa. The party was talking about nationalism and the ‘nation first’ slogan and a minister from the same party gave up the post of defence minister and rushed back to Goa just to capture chief minister’s chair. This is wrong and has hurt the entire country.

Q: The Congress is focusing only on major issues like casino vessels in the Mandovi, smart city project and St Inez creek. Do you feel that these issues are enough for campaigning in the by-elections?

For us, every issue is a major issue. We have exposed the BJP on casinos and how it has been affecting the people dependent on the Mandovi. St Inez creek, unemployment, electricity, water and garbage are other major issues in Panaji which my opponent hasn’t addressed. We are raising all issues concerning local people in the constituency.

Q: You have gone untraditional way by releasing an ‘appeal’ rather than your manifesto. You have appealed people to vote for you but haven’t mentioned about your plans to resolve people’s issues. On the other hand, Parrikar has already spelled out his plan for Panaji.

Right now I am moving in the city because I am new to Panaji. There are many issues. I can’t just rush and make wild promises without understanding the problems. So our manifesto will be ready and it is under preparation. Parrikar should tell the people what he has done in the last 23 years. Nothing has changed for Ponjikars; only Parrikar has changed. The issues have remained the same.

Q: Many political pundits feel that this by-poll is all about caste politics – the Bhandari-Saraswat clash. Do you feel the same? Are people from the Bhandari community backing you?

This battle is beyond the lines of religion, caste and language. Only weak persons use caste and religion. I have approached everyone irrespective of caste and creed. My task is meeting each and every voter and appealing them for one opportunity to represent them. As far as the caste politics is concerned, it is they floated it by using a person in this campaign. But it has contributed to my campaign. People were not aware of my caste because I don’t believe in caste and creed… I have friends and well-wishers in all communities…