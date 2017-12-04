People eat out and pay through the nose

PANAJI : It is wishful thinking for Goans who patronise restaurants to expect prices of dishes coming down after the recent tariff rate cuts in the goods and services tax.

Findings of a survey on restaurants carried out by the commercial tax department have revealed that only few eateries have decreased the prices of dishes after the GST was lowered to five per cent on November 11.

There is no likelihood of rates coming down in future either, as restaurateurs have cited “loss incurred on removal of input tax credit” as the reason for inability to reduce rates.

It appears that the tax department has given in to the explanation: a senior official said that although the GST was reduced from 18 per cent for some eateries and 12 per cent for others, restaurants have lost out on the benefit of input tax credit.

According to the department, the effective rate of tax paid by restaurants has been marginally lower after the revision in GST.

“Most restaurants are paying taxes in the range of 11 per cent after losing out on input tax credit,” said the official, adding that the effective tax rate is closer to 11 per cent.

Around 150 restaurants across the state had been inspected to check whether they were profiteering by not passing on the benefit of the GST rate cut to customers.

All-Goa Restaurant Owners Association president Gaurish Dhond said that restaurants have been incurring extra expenses as prices of fuel, electricity, raw materials and labour wages have increased.

“Most hoteliers increase prices by 10 per cent every year to take care of the inflation, although this year we have not hiked our price because GST was lowered,” Dhond claimed.

Residents have complained that eating out has not got cheaper after the GST rate was slashed. They said that they are paying more or less the same price, and in fact some said that prices of dishes have increased.

The focus of the commercial tax department these days has shifted from inspection of restaurants for profiteering to enforcement.

The senior official said that returns of restaurants are being scrutinised to see whether they are paying GST. In the past, several restaurants were not filing returns because of difficulty in understanding the online system, etc.

“Currently with most of the glitches sorted out they should face no difficulty in paying GST,” said the official.