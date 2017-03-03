People come to see their boys play: Sanjiv Nagvekar

Sanjiv Nagvekar started playing football during the era when the football used to be bound by a lace. In those days, the ball swerved and judging the swerve was not an easy task. That made the dynamics of stopping the ball from entry the goal all the more difficult.

Sanjiv first tended the goal for Caranzalem SC in 1979. A year later he moved to the nursery of football – Panvel Sports Club from where he stepped into Salgaocar Sports Club and has been there ever since.

From 1981 to 2017 and still going, is a long time to be associated with the club. From goalkeeper to manager, the professional climb has been meteoric because as a player, Sanjiv had to mostly play under the shadow of Brahmanand Shankwalker.

Sanjiv joined Salgaocar when Brahmanand had already cemented his place as the best goalkeeper in Goa. The early eighties was the era of Brahmanand under the horizontal. That was the time he was growing to be not just the best in the team but the best in Goa and slowly in India.

Yet, Sanjeev played along and did well for himself and his team when the opportunity arose. Sanjiv and Brahmanand must have not differed much in height. However, Brahmanand was lanky and therefore his reflexes were sharper and his ability to dive better. If Brahmanand was very fast, Sanjiv was not as fast. But, the two were reliable. Beating them was difficult.

Being the second to the best is not bad. The setting was simple- Brahmanand played when he was available and Sanjiv played when Brahmanand was not. So, the two had enough in terms of games because once played for the club when the other was called to play for the country and this happened often.

“I learnt a lot from Brahmanand. In those days, we did not have goalkeeping coaches. So whenever Brahmanand returned from in national training, he would share the training with us. That is from where I learnt,” admits Sanjiv.

“ Brahmanand was the first choice but I was the next. I never felt like going to another team because the Salgaocar management was good. I had seen other players leaving and disappearing from the scene. I stuck to Salgaocar because of their reliability factor,” avers Sanjiv.

“Coach Shanmaughan had a great impact on my life and I think on many others. He not only taught us football but the importance of building our character. Discipline comes naturally if ones character is good,” thinks Sanjiv.

“During my days as a player, our teams consisted of boys from the different villages and that is why we had so many people coming. The village people came to cheer us. We see a slump now because teams do not play as many local boys as they used to do. It is changing now. Look at the under 20 and Under -18 games these days. We see families of players coming to watch their children. People will start coming back if the emphasis is on home talent,” asserts Sanjiv.

“At the moment, Indian money is going out as far as football is concerned. With the ISL (Indian Super League) the foreign players are enjoying the money that would have been better spent on our own boys. There was a time when our Goan clubs used to supply football talent to India. It is changing now. The dynamics is on foreign players and that too, retired foreign players. Youngsters will not improve in this set up,” says Sanjiv.

“A tournament is good when it helps the sports grow. How much has football in India improved since the start of ISL? How can one say ISL is good if football is not improving? Does good marketing improve India’s ranking in FIFA? ,” asks Sanjiv.

“I think we will get the crowds back by simply placing our emphasis on our own boys. The juniors are showing their colours. They have to be encouraged now. Once they start blooming, people will go back to football. They will not have to be called. It is a matter of time. The circle has to start,” predicts Sanjiv.

