‘People associated with legal aid service must have strong social commitment’

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The people associated with legal aid services should have strong social commitment, so that purpose of providing legal assistance to poor and needy people can be served in its true sense, said the Chief Justice of Bombay High Court Justice Dr Manjula Chellur

Justice Chellur was addressing a gathering on the occasion of the inauguration of Legal Assistance Establishment at High Court of Bombay at Goa and Bombay, Nagpur, Aurangabad and Union Territories of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman Diu, and symposium on role of para-legal volunteers and lawyers under legal aid programme held at NIO auditorium, Dona Paula on Saturday.

Justice Chellur who is also the patron in chief of Maharashtra State Legal Services Authority and Goa State Legal Service Authority in her address delved on lacunas prevailing in legal aid service system which hampers the free and fair delivery of justice to needy people.

She said that, if lawyers and para legal volunteers engaged in legal aid service are not serious about the cases they are handling then poor legal service will be delivered to the needy. She also urged the established advocates engaged in private practice to offer their services to legal aid service authorities as per their availability so that quality service can be provided to the legally-disabled people. Judge of High Court of Bombay and executive chairman of Maharashtra State Legal Service Authority Justice V K Tahilramani stressed on a proper mechanism in legal aid service to improve the justice delivery system.

Judge of High Court of Bombay at Goa and executive chairman of Goa State Legal Service Authority Justice F M Reis delivered the welcome address. A daylong symposium on role of para-legal volunteers and lawyers under legal aid programme was held after the post inaugural function.

District Sessions Judge, Margao, Sayonara Lad and Chief Judicial Magistrate, Panaji, Pooja Kavlekar compered the function. Advocate General Dattaprasad Lawande proposed the vote of thanks.