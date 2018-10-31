People are feeling betrayed by Modi, says Rahul Gandhi

PTI

DHAR (MP)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi alleged on Tuesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has “failed” to keep his electoral promise of ushering in “acche din” (good days) and people are feeling “betrayed” now.

Canvassing for the Congress in Dhar in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, Gandhi also accused the prime minister of helping only select industrialists while neglecting farmers, tribals and youth of the country.

Gandhi said the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) wanted to create two types of Hindustan — one for the rich and another for the poor.

“On the contrary, the Congress believes in one Hindustan where if loan of rich people is waived similarly the debt of farmers will also be waived,” he said.

The state BJP unit, however, said Gandhi was levelling “false and fabricated” allegations as the Modi government has done a lot for youth of the country by facilitating setting up of new factories and start-ups, while a number of schemes have been launched to help the poor and tribals.

In his speech, Gandhi said people of India, especially youth, had voted Modi to power by trusting him for the promises he had made.

The Congress chief began a two-day tour of the Malwa-Nimar region, a BJP stronghold, in the central Indian state, from Ujjain on Monday.

The Congress has been out of power in Madhya Pradesh since 2003 and is trying to make a comeback in the forthcoming assembly elections, scheduled to be held on November 28.

Gandhi said the Congress will waive loans of farmers in Madhya Pradesh within ten days if it is voted to power in the state.

“If new chief minister (of Congress) delays waiving loans of farmers even by one day (beyond the promised ten days), we will install a new chief minister,” he said.

The Congress president also promised to set up food processing units near farms so that farmers could avail good price for their produce and their wards get employment.

Continuing his attack on the BJP government at the Centre, Gandhi said, “After coming to power, prime minister Narendra Modi failed to help tribals, youths, labourers and farmers, and instead helped only 10-15 industrialists like Anil Ambani, Nirav Modi, as a result of which people are feeling betrayed.”

He said, “I wanted to ask you how many youths were given employment by Ambani and Nirav Modi. Life of how many farmers have they changed?”

While the BJP and the government have rejected these allegations, Gandhi has been accusing the Modi government of allowing liquor baron Vijay Mallya, who is facing loan default cases, as well as businessmen Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi flee the country. Besides, he has been alleging undue benefits in the Rafale deal to Anil Ambani’s Reliance group, which has rejected the charges.

Nirav Modi and Choksi are accused in the alleged multi-crore PNB fraud.