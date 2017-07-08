Penha de Franca VP: Swapnil elected sarpanch, Manisha deputy

NT NETWORK

PORVORIM

Swapnil Chodankar, from Rohan Khaunte-backed panel, was elected as sarpanch of village panchayat of Penha de Franca unopposed on Saturday while Manisha Naik as deputy sarpanch.

Panch member Shalu Gupta proposed the name of Chodankar for sarpanch’s post while Gurunath Vernekar seconded it; on the other hand, the name of Manisha was proposed by Sandesh Mandrenkar and seconded by Savita Naik. The panch members on the ruling side are Shalu Gupta, Shamsunder Kamat, Sandesh Mandrenkar, Gurunath Vernekar, Gabriel Vaz and Savita Naik, while Safar Phadte, Francis D’Souza and Smita K are in the opposition.

The election was held at the office of the village panchayat of Penha de Franca wherein former sarpanch Bhiku Naik, ex-sarpanch Safar Phate, Anurag Gupta, Hanif Badekhan and Zilla Panchayat member, Gupesh Naik were present. Domnic was the presiding officer.

The new sarpanch aims to keep the village clean and attend to people with prompt services.