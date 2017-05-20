Penha de Franca go top with win over Telaulim

CUNCOLIM: Penha de Franca climbed to top spot with 34 points, as they registered a hard fought 4-3 win over United Club of Telaulim, in the GFA’s First Division League match, played at Duler stadium, on Saturday.

Telaulim had scored a 1-0 win over Penha de Franca in the first leg.

Penha made their intentions clear early. In the 3rd minute of play, Penha’s Leander DCunha’s strike from distance sailed just over the Telaulim crossbar.

However, it was Telaulim who went ahead in the 13th minute, against the run of play. Donald Rocha’s free kick was not cleared by the Penha defence, and Clinton Niasso’s who was well positioned to score, made no mistake. His right footer beat the Penha keeper,1-0.

Three minutes later, Clinton should have doubled his tally, but failed to score from just outside the six yard box.

Penha equalised a minute later. Leander D’Cunha’s through pass found the overlapping Suraj Kauthankar, who beat a defender and then placed the ball past the Telaulim keeper,1-1.

Telaulim were unlucky not to go ahead again, when Clinton’s Niasso’s strike from inside Penha’s penalty box, rebounded off the upright.

Just before the break, Penha’s Ashley Dias headed the ball just over the Telaulim crossbar. At the other end, Telaulim’s Savio Fernandes inexplicably missed an open goal in front of him. The teams were locked 1-1 at the break.

Penha went ahead in the 47th minute. Anil Gaonkar after a fine solo run on the wing crossed for Raju Padashi who finished with a simple tap-in, 2-1.

Penha further consolidated their lead when Leander’s shot from the edge of the box dipped into the far corner of the Telaulim goal, 3-1.

Stung by the reverse, the Telaulim lads regrouped and put pressure on Penha. Their efforts paid off in the 64th minute when Anil Shirvokar’s powerful long-range shot beat the Penha keeper,3-2. The equaliser came in the 82nd minute for Telaulim, Clinton Niasso’s long ball found Anil Shirvokar who shot past the Penha keeper,3-3.

However, Penha had the last laugh when in the 86th minute, poor defending by Telaulim, saw Leander’s free kick smartly headed in by Josley Dias to win the match for Penha, and take them past Panjim Footballers to the top of the table.