Peer pressure making youngsters turn to drugs: Bhadang

MAPUSA: Justice C V Bhadang of High Court of Bombay at Goa on Saturday said that peer pressure is one of the reasons behind the inclination shown towards substance abuse by today’s youngsters.

The right to say “no” is important and if they learn to do it then the youngsters will not have any peer influence on them, said Justice Bhadang, while speaking at the inaugural function of awareness programme on NALSA (Legal Services to the Victims of Drug Abuse and Eradication of Drug Menace) Scheme, 2015, at Mapusa, organised by

Goa State Legal Services Authority in association with District Legal Services Authority, North Goa.

Under this scheme, legal service will be provided to victims of drug abuse so that the menace can be eradicated. The programme was largely attended by judges of various courts of North Goa, advocates, college students among others.

Presentations were made on various aspects related to drug abuse by Judge Shabnam Sheikh, Dr Shaheen Sayed, Paul Noronha of Kripa Foundation, advocate Peter D’Souza, Dr Anil Rane of IPHB, advocate Sachin Dessai and others.

Addressing the gathering, Justice Bhadang said that “NALSA scheme is a comprehensive scheme and takes care of all stakeholders including judicial officers, para-legal volunteers, advocates, investigating agencies and perhaps the society in general to find ways and means to tackle drug menace.”

He said that “all stakeholders should make a consolidated and comprehensive effort to tackle the problem,” adding, “The focus which was earlier on criminals has now shifted to victims and we have something new called victimology.”

Justice Nutan Sardessai emphasised that education and counselling can play a vital role in keeping children away from drugs. There are multiple factors, Justice Sardessai said, that could lead a child to fall prey to drugs and that they are also exposed to internet and other things at a very young age.

She said that parents should keep a watch on their children and be vigilant of their behavioural change.

Advocate General of Goa advocate Saresh Lotlikar said drug abuse has assumed a considerable proportion and so also it is in schools and colleges. The problem of

foreigners also needs to be addressed, he said.

He said that “we should consider, whether under NALSA scheme, various stages of proceedings can be disposed of so that they can be sent back and if required we can fund their tickets also.” He further said that responsibility also lies on schools and colleges to pay serious attention to drug issue.