Peddem builder goes through harrowing ordeal in Karnataka

MAPUSA: A Peddem-based builder has claimed that he was robbed and abducted in Nipani in Belagavi district, and that he paid ransom to abductors.

Mapusa police sources said that they have booked some eight unidentified persons for kidnapping the builder in Nipani and for demanding ransom from him.

The FIR has been transferred to the Gandhi Chowk Bijapur police station in Karnataka for investigation.

The sources said the builder Tarak Arolkar on late Monday night lodged a complaint alleging that he along with his driver Amar Dhargalkar had travelled in his car (Innova) to Mahableshwar, Maharashtra, to visit his son who has been studying there.

On the return journey on September 16, the builder received a phone call from one Yusuf who wanted to meet him. They decided to meet at the Nipani toll plaza.

Around 8 pm that day when they had passed by the Nipani toll naka and still travelled around six-seven kilometres farther suddenly a car (Swift) came from the opposite direction and pulled over. When both the cars stopped some eight persons came out of the second car and pulled Arolkar and his driver out of their car.

Some passers-by tried to stop the culprits from harassing the builder. However, the miscreants shooed the passers-by away claiming that they are policemen.

Later, four of the group escaped in their car.

The culprits laid their hands on Arolkar’s possessions – three finger-rings, a gold chain, a laptop, a pistol and its licence, ATM cards and two mobile phones.

Thereafter the perpetrators kidnapped the builder. They covered Arolkar’s face and drove the builder’s car to some unknown place and kept him in confinement.

When the builder was in the confinement the kidnappers ordered him to phone his family to get ransom for his release.

Subsequently on September 17 Arolkar called up one of his office staffers asking him to get money and a cheque book to Kolhapur. The staffer accordingly handed over Rs 3 lakh to one of the kidnappers in Kolhapur.

The builder also asked his brother, who was at Shirdi, to get more money. The brother could cough up only Rs 10,000, which was given to the kidnapper at Satara, Maharashtra, the Mapusa police said.

The complainant claimed that on September 18 when he woke up in the morning he found that the three kidnappers were fast asleep. Taking advantage of this, Arolkar jumped out of the window and ran to the national highway. He hitchhiked and finally arrived in Goa on Monday evening.

It must be mentioned here that there is no information about the whereabouts of the builder’s car and its driver Dhargalkar.

Acting on the complaint, the Mapusa police registered an offence under sections 341, 364, 364A, 342, 395, 504, 506 (ii) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 3 of the Arms Act against unknown persons.