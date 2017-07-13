Peace rally at Margao on Sunday

PANAJI: The entertainers as well as stakeholders in the tourism industry from and outside Goa, led by the internationally acclaimed Goan singer Hema Sardesai will be holding a peace rally in Margao on July 16, followed by a music concert at Lohia Maidan, which will be open for public.

The event described as the ‘Celebration of togetherness’ is in support of the solidarity of Goans in the face of recent statements as well as incidents, which threaten the secular fabric of the state.

The peace rally will begin from Margao Municipal Council building at 5 pm, and move around the city garden, finally culminating at the Lohia Maidan. A musical programme for peace and harmony will be held on the occasion.

Addressing a press conference in the city on Thursday, Hema Sardesai said that the apolitical event is supported by entertainers, people linked to the tourism industry including shack owners and water-sports operators, photographers and others. “Performers like Edwin Fernandes and Anthony Braganza from Delhi as well as Allan Vaz from Mumbai would also be specially coming to participate in the event,” she added, pointing out that local new talents like Priyanka Raikar and Amaan Sheikh will also sing at the concert.

Speaking further, Hema said that of late, a few miscreants are addressing from various platforms as well as from the social media, some of them even with fake identities, and stating things which create panic among the Goan population. She further stated that authorities are making efforts to control such acts, however if their efforts do not reach the level of expectations, then the group led by her will have to speak out against them.

Replying to a question, Hema maintained that the group is concerned about every issue linked to Goans and hurting any community.

The noted Bollywood cinematographer, Shirish Desai stated, it is not necessary that only people from outside Goa are involved in such divisive acts. “This can have involvements from inside the state too,” he observed.

When asked if the miscreants include groups affiliated to political parties, Shirish said that the politicians too are part of the community.