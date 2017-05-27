PCOD: A modern menace

Sujal Torgal Patil

We have already discussed in the first two segments of this article that disorders like PCOD are basically borne out of wrongly executed diets and lifestyle, especially during a woman’s menstrual phase. Let’s understand the importance of following an appropriate monthly menstrual regimen technically known as rajaswala paricharya in ayurveda.

The key points of this

regimen are as follows:

l Diet should be light yet nourishing, warm and easily digestible. One should avoid excessively oily, dry, spicy or salty foods, bakery products, preserved or canned food, tea, coffee, cold beverages, alcohol, etc.

l One should avoid physical work and must rest as much as possible. Strenuous work, travelling, and long working hours, exercise or inverted poses during workouts, yogic practice, etc, must be avoided.

l Keeping the mind calm and relaxed is essential.

l One must avoid sleeping during the day except if very tired or during summers and must refrain from night vigils.

l Clothing should be comfortable and preferably of cotton. Wearing makeup, adornments or heavy jewellery should be avoided.

l One should sleep on mats made of vetiver or grass.

l Do not have a head bath for the first three days (follow basic hygiene like cleaning genitalia, hands legs and face thoroughly.)

l Avoid sexual contact.

l Avoid listening to loud sounds or loud music and avoid talking loudly.

l Avoid getting exposed to extreme heat or wind.

l It is still best to use cotton cloth or cotton-based sanitary napkins free from any harsh chemicals.

The reasoning behind such an overwhelming regimen is to give optimum rest to a woman. Such discipline helps her body cope with the loss of blood and avoids any sort of imbalance in the normal movements of vata. This leads to an easy menstrual flow and sustains the natural rhythm of feminine hormones which govern important functions like ovulation or fertilisation of the egg. Research has shown that disorders like dysfunctional uterine bleeding (DUB), amenorrhea (lack of menstruation), dysmenorrhea (painful periods), uterine fibroids, etc, have lesser scope of perpetuation if one follows the given regimen properly.

Mindful exercise regimen: There is enough evidence that proves PCOD is a psychosomatic disorder. Yoga forms a complete prescription for this disease as it works both on the physical as well as mental level.

A PCOD patient who follows the right yogic regimen may experience the following changes

l Weight-bearing poses build muscle and increased muscle mass helps combat insulin resistance.

l Active yoga practice increases heart rate, provides cardiovascular workout and leads to weight loss.

l Asanas and pranayama promote hormonal balance and deep relaxation. This checks adrenal and cortisol levels.

l Certain poses may stimulate energy systems within the body and bring about balance. Modern yoga practice unites the body, mind, breath and spirit.

l Asanas designed for PCOD help open the pelvic area and promote relaxation while pranayamas help one keep a calm mind. The regimen keeps the vata dosha in its natural rhythm.

l Coupled with these are some soothing meditations that work at a very deep level and help detoxify and destress the entire system.

Recommended asanas for PCOD: Badhakonasana (butterfly pose), suptabadhakonasana (reclined bound angle), bharadvajasana (bharadvajasana twists), chakki chalanasana (mill churning pose), shavasana (corpse pose), padma sadhana and a few rounds of surya namaskar (sun salutation). Practising these asanas will improve the functioning of the endocrine glands, uterus and ovaries. Thirty minutes yoga consisting four asanas, four pranayama, meditation and shavasana helps with weight loss and stress management which ultimately stabilises the normal functioning of the hypothalmo- pituitary – ovarian axis and help in PCOD management.

Other forms of exercises like walking, jogging, running, swimming, gym regimen, aerobics or Zumba could be appropriately combined with the given schedule.

Understanding the body-mind relationship: We are responsible for a feeling of not being comfortable with our own bodies, a sense of guilt or remorse which makes us look at our bodies as a burden. This feeling sets in deeply in the subconscious and starts precipitating at the physical level giving rise to disorders, one of them possibly could be PCOD. It important for parents, teachers and counsellors to educate young women about the importance of their bodies especially the reproductive system and its functioning, the importance of following a healthy diet and lifestyle and make them embrace their bodies and the changes at every stage of their lives.

(Writer is a consultant at Traya Natural Health Centre

Wellnesstraya@gmail.com)