PCCE wins inter-collegiate badminton tournament

Department of physical education and sports of VVM’s Shree Damodar College of Commerce and Economics organised an inter-collegiate badminton tournament.

Eleven colleges from different parts of Goa participated in the tournament. PCCE College, Verna emerged winners and were awarded a cash prize of `5000, trophy, medals and certificates.

Runners-up Salgoancar College of Law, Miramar were awarded a cash prize of `3000, trophy, medals and certificates. The best player of the tournament was awarded to Krishnank Fallary of PCCE College, Verna.

Chief guest for the event was Adhesh Karwarkar while guests of honour were Sudhakar Naik and Rajdeep Dessai. Other dignitaries present were chairman of Sports Council of Vidya Vikas Mandal, Vikram Verlekar; principal, Prita Mallya; vice principal, Sanjay Sawant Desai; member of sports council, Nirmala Gopinathan and college director of physical education and sports, Ajinkya Kudtarkar.

In her address principal, Prita Mallya thanked Karwarkar for his generous contribution of more than `5 lakhs which enabled the college to renovate the wooden badminton court. Kawarkar urged students to make the best use of the facilities available and participate in as many activities as possible.

FYBCom students Kamlesh Purohit and Ravidas Ritlal Sharma displayed their skills in sqay martial arts during a demo session.

The tournament ended with a formal prize distribution ceremony where winners and runners-up were awarded prizes.