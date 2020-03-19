PCCE students are working for global warming awareness

A group of 30 students of the final year and third year mechanical engineering at Padre Conceicao College of Engineering are trying to bring about a change in the way people see the global climate issues. These students under ISHRAE (Indian Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-conditioning Engineers) are aiming at educating people on the need for awareness and the ways climate change can be tackled through small steps.

Students organised an all students seminar on HVAC&R, ‘Tapas 2020’. The event saw participation of over 50 engineering students from all over Goa.

Key speakers for the event were Gautam Naik of Inovar Engineering, Milind Sardessai from the Fomento Group, Lumen Araujo of Airacts Goa and Prakash Naik of GSL. The event was followed by a HVAC&R quiz ‘CRYOTEK’ that was won by Nikhil Kubal and Kevin Barreto of PCCE.

Students learned about technological innovations and products displayed at the largest HVAC&R exhibition of South Asia held at Greater Noida, ‘ACREX2020’. A variety of devices like air conditioners, compressors, chillers, ultra sonic humidifier, air ducts, etc, were displayed at the exhibit. There were around 12,000 visitors and 400 exhibitors at the 21stediton of ACREX India from over 25 countries including Netherlands, Japan, UK, USA, France and more.

The institute saw budding engineer Hrishikesh Dabhekar who is the president of ISHRAE PCCE Chapter, enlightening young minds on global warming and climate change at DV Chopdekar Memorial High School, Porvorim. It was an initiative by the students’ chapter at PCCE to conduct a reach-out programme for young school students, and was called atmabodh, which means self-awareness.