PCCE hosts Aarush 2017

Padre Conceicao College of Engineering in association with Conext (PCCE alumni association) organised Aarush 2017 – Lighting the Future, the third national level industry-institute meet.

Professor Niyan Marchon, chief moderator of Aarush welcomed the gathering. The Principal of PCCE Luis Mesquita along with the Director of Agnel Technical Education Complex, Fr Victor Rebello also addressed the meeting.

Keynote address was delivered by senior executive HR leader, Wipro Technologies, Bangalore, Pravin Kamath Kumbla who spoke on ‘VUCA world and our preparedness’. His talk gave a new dimension to the audience as to how to understand the dynamics of volatility, uncertainty, complexity and ambiguity in our lives.

Consultant, EIS IoT CoE, Tata Consultancy Services, Nobert Dsouza; CEO Kallows Engineering, Gajanan Nagarsekar; software engineer, Oracle Systems Limited, Sandeep Shanbhag and application support analyst, Snehal Bandekar addressed students of the department of electronics and telecommunication.

A business idea competition called ‘The Bigg Leap’ was organised by the e-cell of PCCE. A TEDx speaker and founder at Smart Klock Inc, Jason Fernandes addressed. Veleston Rato and Sruthi P won first place, Ria Chetan Sinai Salkar and Gauri S Nayal won second place and Dhwanit Mahajan and Rushab Kasat won third place.

Judges for other contests were Nigel Cabral, Vishwesh Kamat, Farheen Sayed and D S Prashant.

The occasion also saw the release of the bi-annual magazine ‘The Newsline’ and the e-cell newsline.

The event also featured a panel discussion on ‘Avenues for collaboration between Industry and Academia’. Panellists for the same were chief architect, Innovation and R&D at Persistent Systems Limited, Pandurang Kamat; Pravin Kamath Kumbla; founder of Uzoorba Technologies, Vincent Toscano; Norbert Dsouza; Mayur Kholkar; Sandeep Shanbhag; Aaron Lobo; Luis Mesquita and Niyan Marchon.

Some of the issues addressed included innovation of the engineering syllabus, honing of competencies, internships and placements, scholarships, entrepreneurship, change in attitude of the students, qualities for hiring and bridging the gap between academia and industry.

Panellists encouraged students to update themselves with the latest technologies and change their attitude to one that is adaptive to one’s environment and to adopt a thirst for learning.