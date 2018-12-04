Tuesday , 4 December 2018
PAYING OBEISANCE TO GOENCHO SAIB:
Auxiliary Bishop of Mumbai Barthol Barretto, the main celebrant of High Mass of St Francis Xavier’s feast, raises the host on Monday during the mass at the Basilica of Bomb Jesus,  Old Goa, in the presence of Archbishop of Goa and Daman Filipe Neri Ferrao, bishop of Sindhudurg Allwyn Barretto and other priests

Posted by: nt December 4, 2018 in Goa News

Auxiliary Bishop of Mumbai Barthol Barretto, the main celebrant of High Mass of St Francis Xavier’s feast, raises the host on Monday during the mass at the Basilica of Bomb Jesus,  Old Goa, in the presence of Archbishop of Goa and Daman Filipe Neri Ferrao, bishop of Sindhudurg Allwyn Barretto and other priests

