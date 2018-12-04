Auxiliary Bishop of Mumbai Barthol Barretto, the main celebrant of High Mass of St Francis Xavier’s feast, raises the host on Monday during the mass at the Basilica of Bomb Jesus, Old Goa, in the presence of Archbishop of Goa and Daman Filipe Neri Ferrao, bishop of Sindhudurg Allwyn Barretto and other priests
PAYING OBEISANCE TO GOENCHO SAIB:
Posted by: nt
December 4, 2018
in Goa News
front 2018-12-04
Auxiliary Bishop of Mumbai Barthol Barretto, the main celebrant of High Mass of St Francis Xavier’s feast, raises the host on Monday during the mass at the Basilica of Bomb Jesus, Old Goa, in the presence of Archbishop of Goa and Daman Filipe Neri Ferrao, bishop of Sindhudurg Allwyn Barretto and other priests