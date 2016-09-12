Paying a tribute to Pt Jitendra Abhisheki

The 12th Pt Jitendra Abhisheki Music Festival will be organised to pay a tribute to the contribution of vocalist Jitendra Abhisheki. The festival will be held on September 24 and September 25 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the Dinanath Mangeshkar Hall, Kala Academy, Panaji. Jitendra Abhisheki was born in Goa who mesmerized the audiences with his singing. Annually Kala Academy, Goa; Art and Cultural Department, Government of Goa and Tarangini Sanskrutik Pratishthan organises a musical festival to commemorate his birth anniversary.

“The festival is organised for the twelfth year to pay tribute to the contribution of vocalist Jitendra Abhisheki to the field of classical music,” said vice chairman, Kala Academy, Raja Khedekar while speaking about the festival.

Pt Jitendra Abhisheki Music Festival aims to provide an opportunity to music lovers to listen to Indian classical music. This year, the artists who will pay a fitting tribute to the maestro include those who have acquired international commendation. Goan artists will also showcase their talents at the festival.

Sixteen artists will perform at the festival including Rajendra Kothambekar from Goa who will render performances in vocal classical music, and senior disciples of Abhisheki Devaki Pandit and Hemant Pendse. Among the young vocal artists, Ramakant Gaikwad, Anand Bhate, Arshad Ali Khan and Sandeep Apte will also showcase their art at the festival. Various instrumental performances will also be held including Dhananjay Daithankar on santoor, Poorbayan Chatterjee on sitar, Tejendra Mujumdar on sarod and Milind Tulankar on jaltarang. These performances aim to provide an enchanting experience to the audience. Among the female classical performers, vocal performance by Aparna Panshikar and Nisha Nigalye Parasnis will enhance the experience while Kathak dance performance by Prerana Deshpande will add variety to the festival. Senior stalwarts Vinayak Torvi and Ulhas Kashalkar will conclude the two-day event. Goa’s leading senior singer Ramesh Sukhatankar will be felicitated for his contribution to the classical music.

