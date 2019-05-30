Pay parking soon on Panaji’s 18th June Road

Panaji: Panaji city Mayor Uday Madkaikar Wednesday said that the 18th June Road in the city will be turned into a pay parking zone for two-wheelers and four-wheelers with immediate effect so as to decongest the road.

City MLA Atanasio ‘Babush’ Monserrate inspected the city roads on Wednesday after visiting the market along with former mayor Surendra Furtado and others.

Speaking to this daily, Madkaikar said that the 18th June Road is becoming too congested, as people park their vehicles haphazardly causing inconvenience to the travellers and road users.

In order to bring in discipline on the road from the Caculo Island till Hindu Pharmacy and further till the Captain of Ports, and in the same fashion, on the road from Down-the-Road Bar & Restaurant opposite Rua de Ourem creek till the Old Secretariat where two-wheelers and four-wheelers are parked every night thus congesting the road, pay parking will be introduced soon.

The vehicle owners will be charged special rates but local residents residing in the particular areas will be issued cards to park their vehicles free of cost. The residents will be given a card to park one vehicle while the second vehicle will be charged. Roads have been already notified and tender will be issued soon.

Madkaikar said the multi-level parking in the city is not being used by vehicle owners, who, he said, prefer to park their vehicles on the roadsides thus causing inconvenience to the road users.