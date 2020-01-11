Pay parking in Panaji: DM notifies rates

Panaji: The District Magistrate (DM), North Goa has notified pay parking rates in the jurisdiction of the Corporation of the City of Panaji, just as the CCP has directed the contractor, Juwarkar Associates to start implementation of pay parking system, in certain city areas within next 15 days.

The notified pay-parking rates range from Rs 4 for every four hours, for two-wheelers to Rs 20 per hour for four-wheelers.

The City Mayor informed this daily that the contractor, who is awarded the Rs 1.62 crore pay parking contract, for a period of three years, has been asked through a letter, to complete the works of putting signages as well as markings in place within a fortnight, and start charging fees by the end of this month.

District Magistrate (North Goa) has issued the notification, which has fixed the rate of Rs 4 up to four hours for two-wheelers and then Rs 8 for them between 4 hours and 12 hours. Such vehicles will have to pay Rs 15 towards parking fees, for parking beyond 12 hours, but up till 24 hours.

The four-wheelers will be charged Rs 20 for first one hour and Rs 15 every subsequent hour, thereafter.

The pay parking will be effective for 24 hours

on all days.

Pay parking fees once charged shall be considered valid for any other parking location within the CCP jurisdiction, for that time slot, for the said vehicle.

All government vehicles are exempted from pay parking.

Persons/ attendants engaged in collecting parking fees should wear proper uniform and carry proper identity card, says the notification.