Pauskar assures regular water supply

Panaji: Public Works Minister Deepak Prabhu Pauskar on Tuesday directed the all executive engineers of the PWD to ensure that adequate potable water is supplied to all villages at least for two-three hours every day in the summer.

He said that a proper monitoring system has been put in place to oversee water supply to the people of Goa, adding that the executive engineers of the concerned divisions have been directed to make it sure that water is evenly supplied to every part of the state.

Admitting that a few issues have dogged the water supply to the last mile, Pauskar claimed that there have been no major complaints on water shortage after the monitoring system is put in place.

He took stock of the water supply scenario in the state, directing the officials to focus on providing drinking water for two-three hours every day.

The government has also increased the number of water tankers bowing to the people’s demand for the same.

A senior official of the department told ‘The Navhind Times’ that Pauskar has asked all the executive engineers and assistant engineers to attend to complaints on water shortage or irregular supply of water.

Pauskar has also sought daily reports of water distribution in the state.