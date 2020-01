After Sonsodo, now garbage dump at Patto Plaza in Panaji caught fire on Monday. The cause of fire is still not known. But the security guard at the spot was missing.

The fire started at around 6.30 on Monday morning. Fire tenders were rushed after municipal authorities got a phone call. CCP Commissioner Sanjit Rodrigues said along with garbage, one JCB machine, garbage treatment machine as well as garbage crates were also turned into ashes.