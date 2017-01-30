Patrolling in 95 ‘vulnerable’ areas

PANAJI: The chief electoral officer has directed the election authorities to intensify patrolling and maintain vigil in about 95 identified low income and slum areas, which are sensitive expenditure areas in the state.

In order to keep a closer watch, around 400 officials including quick response teams and expenditure monitoring team will move to such areas to monitor and discourage mischief and inducement to voters.

Addressing a press conference in the city on Monday, chief electoral officer Kunal said, “With only four more days to go for polling, we have tightened security and geared up machinery for the election. We have also instructed officials to increase patrolling in low income and expenditure sensitive areas to check cash inflow and illicit liquor. We want strict adherence to the model code of conduct and we will ensure that strict action is taken against violations.”

He further said that the state has witnessed a substantial seizure of 72,612 litres of liquor valued at Rs 83.92 lakh since the imposition of the model code of conduct for the assembly polls, to be held on February 4.

He said that so far, the electoral office has not been able to seize any cash in the poll-bound constituencies because complaints have hardly been supported by proper field visits. He sought the cooperation of the members of the general public, who may face inconvenience during the vehicle checks.