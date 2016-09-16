Passengers play vital role in keeping stations clean: Kumar

VASCO: Passengers play vital role in keeping stations clean, said the Railways health services director general Dr Anil Kumar while launching the weeklong Swachh Rail- Swachh Bharat- Swachh Saptah drive at Vasco railway station. The weeklong drive would focus on cleanliness on trains and also in and around the vicinity of railway platforms.

Also present at the function were general manager South Western Railway A K Gupta, chief medical officer South Western Railway Dr Pradip Kumar, advisor railway board Dr Gajendra Kumar, medical director railway hospital Hubli Dr M N Ramakanth, Dr A V Joglekar, station manager Vasco railway station P C Chacko and other officials of the South Western Railway.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Kumar said that cleanliness is an important aspect which enables people to keep themselves healthy. He stated that school students and teachers have to play a key role in cleanliness. He spoke about the importance of cleanliness on railway stations as thousands of people travel to different parts of the country on daily basis.

“Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi is celebrating his birthday on September 17 and the Indian Railways has come forward to celebrate the weeklong Swachh Rail- Swachh Bharat- Swachh Saptah drive”, informed Dr Kumar.

The general manager South Western Railway Gupta said that the Indian Railways has laid stress on the security of passengers. He disclosed about the week long programme of the Indian Railways which includes ‘Swachh Paryavaran’, ‘Swachh Station’, ‘Swachh Railgaadi’, ‘Swachh Neer’, ‘Swachh Parisar’, ‘Swachh Sahyog’, ‘Swachh Samvad’, Swachh Samarpan’, and ‘Swachh Aahar’.

The function was followed by a street play by staff of the Vasco railway station and a tree plantation programme in the vicinity of the Vasco railway station premises. Dr A V Joglekar welcomed the gathering, while station manager Vasco railway station P C Chacko proposed the vote of thanks.