Passengers face inconvenience at Vasco railway station

Vasco: With there being no extension of shed at platforms one and two of Vasco railway station, passengers face a lot of inconvenience during summer and monsoon days.

The railway station was awarded as the third cleanest railway station in India as per a preliminary survey conducted by Indian Railways in 2016. As per the survey conducted by Indian Railways of around 8,000 rail stations across the country under the ‘Swachh Rail-Swachh Bharat Mission, the Vasco railway station, which falls under ‘A’ category, was awarded the third position. The station has also bagged the ‘best maintained station’ award for two times in Hubli division, while it has been given ‘best maintained award’ under zone.

The station handles hundreds of passengers in a day and sees major trains including Hazrat Nizamuddin (Goa Express), Howrah (Amravati Express), Yesvantpur Express, Velankanni Express, Patna Express, besides a local train Vasco-Collem/ Collem- Vasco on daily basis. Despite handling hundreds of passengers in a day, the overhead shed has not been extended to entire platform.

Station manager P C Chacko said that “the Vasco railway station needs to have the shed extended. Sometimes passengers face hardships when there is heavy rush to board outstation trains. The passengers are forced to wait in the hot sun or bear the rain in absence of a proper shed.”

“Apart from the extension of shed, the railway station is in a dire need of waiting seats. It has been observed that the passengers waiting for trains are forced to seat on the floor of the platform when the seats are fully occupied. Vasco railway station requires additional chairs so that passengers can relax while they wait for trains,” stated Chacko.

Vasco railway station was supposed to get an escalator facility which was earlier proposed by the then Rajya Sabha MP late Shantaram Naik. He had conducted a site inspection of the railway station in order to improve facilities at the station, but it in vain.

“An escalator facility will be useful for the passengers to travel from one platform to another. Major railway stations across India have escalators,” Chacko added.