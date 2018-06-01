Parvatibai Chowgule College wins Psychorocks 2018

NT KURIOCITY

Department of psychology of PES RSNs College of Arts and Science conducted a one-day intercollegiate event ‘Psychorocks 2018’. The event was attended by students of Government College of Arts, Science and Commerce, Khandola; Parvatibai Chowgule College of Arts and Science; Carmel College for Women and MES College of Arts and Commerce.

The different competitions organised were Psyching (psychology singing competition), Psynox (stand up comedy), Showcase (talent show), Psyum Yum (dessert competition), Pile up your positivity (tile painting), Psyclick (photography competition) and The Catwalk (fashion show). Overall championships were Parvatibai Chowgule College of Arts and Science, second place was won by Goverment college of Arts, Science and Commerce, Khandola and third place was won by MES College of Arts and Commerce.

A wallpaper designed by Sharan, Velita and Staila was released at the inaugural function. A social message video to benefit our society was released by Alvita de Souza on protecting stray animals and the formation of an all Goa team to feed and protect strays. The team of teachers and students protecting animals will be called Team Joy.

The college also felicitated Srinivas Pulpa and Vishwesh Naik from the NGO People for Animals for their outstanding contribution to stray animals of Ponda.