Parties slam EC for ‘tampering’ with postal ballot schedule

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has become a target of the political parties over the postal ballot fiasco even as some have criticised the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of the Goa office for violating its own guidelines by making arrangement for a special camp for the government employees, who were on election duty on polling day, to vote through the postal ballot system.

Stating that this is nothing but a mockery of democracy and a mockery of having a free and fair election process, Goa Forward Party (GFP) chief Prabhakar Timble said that he did not expect officers of the Election Commission of India, an authority which is independent and autonomous, to be stupid and brainless and act like bureaucrats. Timble also criticised the CEO for tampering with the schedule of the postal ballot system by declaring a special camp for the service voters to vote, pointing out that there is no such provision in the ECI guidelines.

“Who gave authority to the officers of the Election Commission to tamper with the schedule of postal voting,” Timble questioned, maintaining that the service voters should be allowed to exercise their franchise. He also demanded that the postal votes should not be counted in the background of this fiasco. “It is unfair to keep open voting line for 35 days for service voters,” he said.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has also termed this 35-day time limit for postal voting for government servants, who were on election duty on the polling day, as unfair. “The party is of the opinion that only a week’s time could have been given to the service voters to cast their vote,” BJP state president Vinay Tendulkar said, adding that his party has already requested the ECI to keep one week’s time for this process. He also underlined that it is evident that such votes result in ‘auction’ due to the long time granted for postal ballots, adding that his party is not in favour of cancelling the postal ballot system and re-conducting polling for the government employees, that too with the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs).

Congress has demanded that the current process of postal ballots be scrapped. All India Congress Committee secretary Guirish Chodankar alleged that there are instances wherein government employees have been threatened over phone by the ruling party candidates to vote for them. “This should be stopped. Therefore, the Congress party demands that the current process be scrapped and a fresh voting process be conducted for the service voters, using the EVMs. This could be done by fixing one day to ensure a free and fair voting process, as there is enough time,” he said.

State convenor of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Elvis Gomes demanded that the ECI give instructions to the heads of the government departments to enquire into the employees’ attitude to wait for so long to cast their ballot votes. He said that the heads of departments should enquire why their staff, which was on election duty, are taking so much time to cast their vote. “Even though ECI have given 35 days’ time to service voters to cast vote through postal ballot, they should have been asked to cast their vote in 7-8 days,” he said, adding that the government employees, who were on poll duty could have cast their vote even before the polling day. Gomes, a former civil service officer, also pointed out that the whole process seems suspicious and demanded an inquiry into it.

The Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) has demanded that the ECI immediately scrap the postal ballot system followed for the sake of government employees, and conduct fresh polling for these voters at taluka level, with the use of EVMs.

It may be recalled that over 17,500 postal ballots have been issued to government employees and police personnel across the state, who were deployed on election duty on the polling day on February 4.

